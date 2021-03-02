Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry says about 25% of the Variant of Concern (VOC) COVID-19 cases have come from an unknown source.

22 new VOC cases have been identified, 9 VOC cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized but currently, only one person is battling a VOC in the hospital.

“About 13% are directly related to travel, and 60% are a result of close contacts,” explained Henry.

Northern Health saw 17 of BC’s total 438 new cases, accounting for about 4% of the new cases.

There are now 270 active cases in the region, 33 fewer than yesterday (Monday) while the region recovery rate is 91%.

29 people are in hospital in the North, 19 of whom are in ICU.

The region saw one more death as the North’s death toll is 107.

Across BC, there are 4,679 active cases while 243 people are in hospital, 63 of whom are in ICU.

8,445 people are under active public health monitoring and with 75,255 recovered the provincial recovery rate is now 92%.

Two more people passed away in BC as the provincial death toll is now 1,365.

So far 283,182 doses of a vaccine have been administered with 86,537 of which were second doses.

Breakdown by Region:

North: +17 (4,642)

Interior: +16 (7,451)

Vancouver Coastal: +137 (18,756)

Fraser: +249 (47,685)

Island: +19 (2,422)