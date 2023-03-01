According to Environment Canada, it will be another month of winter.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith said the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District shouldn’t expect green grass for a while.

“The trend it looks like for the first two to three weeks… we’re going to stay in some kind of modified arctic air mass, so expect temperatures until about the third week of March to be below average for March,” he said.

“Our averages for Smithers anyways at this time of year is a high of +1 and a low of -9. So we’ll be almost like 10 degrees below average for early March.”

According to Smith, the rest of the week will see some sun, with temperatures changing towards the weekend.

Heading into the weekend, he said, “it looks like we’re going to see another fresh push of arctic air coming down from the north. So by Sunday, we’ll see highs only of about -7 and lows maybe -15 to -18.”

He added the Easter Bunny would likely be hoping through the snow this easter as snow melts are expected to be slow.

You can read more about the Smithers and Burns Lake forecast on the Environment Canada website.