The Northwest Fire Centre announced today (Tuesday) a Category 1 campfire ban is coming to the Bulkley Fire Zone, joining the existing Nadina zone campfire ban.

The ban will start Thursday at noon, and having a campfire of any size will be prohibited in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Along with campfires, included activities covered under the ban include:

Fireworks,

Sky lanterns,

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description,

Binary exploding targets,

Tiki and similar kinds of torches,

Chimineas,

And air curtain burners.

BBQs and propane stoves are not affected by the prohibition.

While the campfire ban covers areas such as BC Parks, crown land, and private land, it does not apply to areas within local government boundaries.

It’s recommended to check with your local government or other jurisdictional authorities before lighting a fire of any size since they may have their own restrictions in place.

Anyone caught breaking the fire ban could be issued a ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

Should they cause or contribute to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.