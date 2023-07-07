Smoke from northeast BC wildfires is impacting air quality in the Bulkley Valley.

Early this morning (Friday), Environment Canada released a Smokey Skies Bulletin which is expected to last for the next 24 to 48 hours.

As wildfire smoke can impact health at low concentrations, it is being recommended that residents reduce your exposure.

Those with chronic lung disease and who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects and recommended to create a management plan with their healthcare provider.

More information about current air quality can be found here.