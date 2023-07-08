The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation order for Kager Lake Campsite and Trails, and Boer Mountain Trail system.

Also issued is an expansion of the evacuation alert area issued earlier today (Saturday) for all dwellings and property east of Burns Lake accessed by Gowan, Wiebe, or Boer Mountain Roads.

Both are responses to the Tintagel and Sheraton Creek wildfires burning east of Burns Lake.

They were discovered Friday evening.

Sheraton has burned 110 hectares and Tintagel 250 hectares as of 9:00 tonight.

Both are fires of note according to the BC Wildfire Service, and listed as out of control.

Lightning is suspected to have caused both fires.