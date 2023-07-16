The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded the Evacuation Order surrounding the Big Creek Wildfire.

An Evacuation Alert remains in place for the area.

#Evacuation Order rescinded by Regional District of Bulkley Nechako for area affected by Big Creek Wildfire. An Evacuation Alert remains in place for the area. More info and map: https://t.co/Hhpeld5Ta9 Anyone in the area should be ready to leave on short notice. #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/5GWsjNeySV — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 16, 2023

The order was originally issued on June 30th, affecting areas in the Germansen Landing, North Takla Lake, and Omineca Provincial Park Areas.

As of 9:32 this morning (Sunday), the fire is an estimated 48,059 hectares.

Additionally, the BC Wildfire Service said the Big Creek Wildfire will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note as of 9:00 am tomorrow.

The BCWS is reporting there are thunderstorms in the forecast for the area, which could bring gustier winds and rain.