Evacuation Order surrounding Big Creek Wildfire downgraded to Alert

By Darin Bain
The Big Creek Wildfire (Photo provided by BC Wildfire Service)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded the Evacuation Order surrounding the Big Creek Wildfire.

An Evacuation Alert remains in place for the area.

The order was originally issued on June 30th, affecting areas in the Germansen Landing, North Takla Lake, and Omineca Provincial Park Areas.

As of 9:32 this morning (Sunday), the fire is an estimated 48,059 hectares.

Additionally, the BC Wildfire Service said the Big Creek Wildfire will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note as of 9:00 am tomorrow.

The BCWS is reporting there are thunderstorms in the forecast for the area, which could bring gustier winds and rain.

