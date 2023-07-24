New amendments were released yesterday (Sunday) for the evacuation orders around the Parrot Lookout fire west of Burns Lake.

Most properties affected by the order have been downgraded to an alert by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Skin Tyee Nation, and Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

It’s recommended for those returning home to consider bringing:

Water for seven days

Food for seven days

Medications

First Aid Kit

Full tank of gas

Pet food & supplies

Cleaning supplies

Air purifier (if available)

Properties accessing Trout Creek Road remain under an evacuation order.

The Parrot Lookout Wildfire sits at 6,758 hectares in size as of 9:00 a.m., July 24th.