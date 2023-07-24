Listen Live

Evacuation orders downgraded near Francois Lake

By Logan Flint
Properties accessing Trout Creek Road remain under evacuation order (Photo Supplied: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako)

New amendments were released yesterday (Sunday) for the evacuation orders around the Parrot Lookout fire west of Burns Lake. 

Most properties affected by the order have been downgraded to an alert by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Skin Tyee Nation, and Wet’suwet’en First Nation. 

It’s recommended for those returning home to consider bringing: 

  • Water for seven days 
  • Food for seven days 
  • Medications 
  • First Aid Kit 
  • Full tank of gas 
  • Pet food & supplies 
  • Cleaning supplies 
  • Air purifier (if available) 

Properties accessing Trout Creek Road remain under an evacuation order. 

The Parrot Lookout Wildfire sits at 6,758 hectares in size as of 9:00 a.m., July 24th. 

