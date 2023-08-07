A four-week, localized state of emergency has been ended in the Stikine region as the wildfire threat is diminishing in the area.

Effective today (Monday) the state of emergency has been ended on the advice of emergency management professionals.

The state of emergency was initially declared on July 10th, when an evacuation order was put in place for areas affected by the Little Blue River wildfire.

The sparsely populated Stikine is the province’s only unincorporated region, meaning the province is responsible for making evacuation orders and alerts, which requires the province to issue a state of emergency in the absence of a First Nation or local authority.

The province will continue to monitor conditions to keep people safe.