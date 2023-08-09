As of noon today (Wednesday), an area restriction around two fires in the Nilkitkwa area is rescinded.

The restriction around fires R31581 and R31391 was put in place on Saturday (August 5th) between the Babine River Corridor park and the Nilkitkwa River.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

While the order is rescinded, it’s advised to be aware significant safety hazards may be present in areas impacted by wildfire.